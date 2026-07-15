Election Commission extends voter list update deadlines in 4 states
India
The Election Commission of India has pushed back some deadlines for updating voter lists in Karnataka, Telangana, Punjab, and Delhi.
This means booth-level officers get extra days for door-to-door checks, but the overall process still wraps up on schedule.
The changes are part of a nationwide effort to make sure electoral rolls are accurate before upcoming elections.
Draft and final roll dates set
In Karnataka and Delhi, home visits now finish by August 8, with draft lists out on August 17 and final rolls published on October 19.
In Telangana and Punjab, checks run until August 3; draft rolls drop on August 10 (Telangana) and August 13 (Punjab), with final lists set for October 12.
These tweaks aim to give officials more breathing room without slowing things down for voters.