Election Commission launches monthlong voter roll verification across 5 states

BLOs deliver forms, no ID required

BLOs will hand out forms and collect them. If you are not home, they will leave the form and make at least three attempts to collect the form.

You do not need to show ID like Aadhaar or passport for this process. Forms can also be submitted online if that is easier.

Draft lists come out August five; you can raise any issues until September four. The final voter list drops October seven.

For help or questions, just call Voter Helpline 1950 or visit your local election office.