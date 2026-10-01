Election Commission launches Tamil Nadu drive for young voters
India
The Election Commission of India is rolling out a special campaign to get more young and first-time voters registered in Tamil Nadu and beyond.
The special drive runs until October 9, and special registration camps are preferably scheduled for October 10, all aimed at making it easier for students and new voters to join the electoral process.
Election Commission runs camps and outreach
To reach more young people, the ECI is setting up camps in the districts, with special focus on urban areas and bigger cities, spreading the word through social media and official social media handles.
Schools and colleges are also getting involved through Electoral Literacy Clubs, helping students understand why their vote matters.