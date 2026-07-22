Election Commission likely to notify over 1.8 million Karnataka voters
India
Over 1.8 million people in Karnataka, about 3.26% of all voters, are likely to receive notices from the Election Commission because their records are missing from the old voter database.
If you're one of them, you'll need to submit documents to show you're eligible to vote.
Most flagged voters in Bengaluru
Most of these cases are popping up in Bengaluru, with nearly two-thirds of flagged voters from the city.
Bengaluru Urban alone has close to 475,000 cases, while other city zones and places like Mysuru and Kodagu also have significant numbers.
Officials will review everyone's documents before updating the final voter list.