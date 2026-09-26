Election Commission of India addresses disagreement reports on voter list
India
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has addressed recent buzz about disagreements among its top officials over updating the voter list.
After some media reports hinted at internal differences, the ECI met in New Delhi this Saturday to sort things out and make its position clear.
ECI outlines registrations and SIR timeline
In a press note released today, the ECI explained how it is handling new voter registrations and changes to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) timeline.
It also responded to questions raised by a recent news article, attaching a photograph of the three members together.