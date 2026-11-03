Election Commission of India clarifies Form 6 re-adds omitted voters
India
If your name's missing from the latest draft voter list, even though you were already registered, the Election Commission of India (ECI) says you can simply fill out Form 6 to get added back.
This update comes after some confusion about whether using Form 6 would count as making a false declaration, but the ECI has cleared things up: It's totally fine for fixing omissions.
ECI asks states to ensure inclusion
The ECI has asked all state chief electoral officers to spread the word so no eligible voter gets left out.
This move is all about keeping the voting process fair and making sure everyone who should be on the list actually is.