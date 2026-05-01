Election Commission of India introduces QR photo IDs at counts
The Election Commission of India (ECI) is stepping up security by introducing QR code-based photo ID cards at vote counting centers from May 4.
This new system will be used in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and during by-elections in seven other constituencies.
The main goal: Only authorized people, such as candidates and officials, get into the counting halls.
Final QR scan confirms counting access
The process now blends digital and physical checks, with a final QR scan to confirm access.
Over the past year, ECI has rolled out more than 30 upgrades to make elections safer and smoother.
Media can still cover the counts as usual, while local officers will make sure everything runs well—especially in sensitive spots such as West Bengal.
ECI hopes these changes will boost public trust in how votes are counted and keep things transparent.