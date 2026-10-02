Election Commission of India orders pre-SIR and current rolls comparison
The Election Commission of India is ordering a special exercise to compare the pre-SIR electoral rolls with the current electoral rolls in states and Union Territories where SIR has been completed, aiming to identify eligible voters who may have been left out after SIR and facilitating their enrolment, with a special focus on first-time and young voters.
Booth-level officers (BLOs) will track down eligible people who were left out during earlier updates.
Booth-level officers to verify missing voters
BLOs will go door-to-door over the next month, verifying missing voters and helping them sign up if they qualify.
Political parties are pitching in too: their Booth Level Agents (BLAs) of recognized political parties will get lists of missing names and help eligible voters who have been left out.
Plus, special camps are being set up in marginalized communities to help eligible voters register/enrol.