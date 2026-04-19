Election Commission of India reiterates AI labeling, 3 hours removals
The Election Commission of India is getting serious about clean elections this year.
It has reiterated that political parties, candidates and campaign representatives must label AI-generated or synthetic content, and unlawful content should be removed within 3 hours once it comes to their notice.
Over 11,000 violative social media posts have already been addressed since March 15 as the remaining polling approaches in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, while Assam, Puducherry and Keralam have already voted.
C-Vigil app resolves over 300,000 complaints
To keep things transparent, the ECI's C-Vigil app has resolved over 300,000 complaints super quickly (most in under 2 hours).
Any AI-generated or edited campaign material now has to be clearly labeled so people know what's real.
Plus, there are strict rules about campaign silence before voting and officers are watching closely to make sure everyone follows the code until counting wraps up on May 4.