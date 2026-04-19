Election Commission of India reiterates AI labeling, 3 hours removals India Apr 19, 2026

The Election Commission of India is getting serious about clean elections this year.

It has reiterated that political parties, candidates and campaign representatives must label AI-generated or synthetic content, and unlawful content should be removed within 3 hours once it comes to their notice.

Over 11,000 violative social media posts have already been addressed since March 15 as the remaining polling approaches in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, while Assam, Puducherry and Keralam have already voted.