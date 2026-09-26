Election Commission opens Delhi enrollment camps Sunday to register voters
The Election Commission is setting up enrollment camps all over Delhi this Sunday to help eligible citizens whose names are missing from the draft electoral roll get their names on the voter list.
Just head to your polling station and fill out Form 6 before the September 30 deadline (super simple).
It's all part of making sure eligible citizens whose names are missing from the draft electoral roll get a chance to vote when the final list is out.
Delhi records over 120,000 voter applications
Delhi has already seen over 120,000 new voter applications since August 31, with West Delhi leading the pack.
Special drives at colleges and universities are happening on September 29-30 for anyone aged 18 to 25 who hasn't signed up yet.
All registrations, corrections, and objections need to be submitted by September 30 and are expected to be processed by October 29, with the final voter roll dropping on November 4.
If you want your voice heard, now's the time!