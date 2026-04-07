Election Commission opens Kolkata center to monitor West Bengal polls

Voters can report problems toll-free

With 72 screens tracking 500 booths at once, plus extra teams watching live feeds, security is getting a major upgrade.

Voters can quickly report problems at polling stations using toll-free numbers, making it easier for everyone's voice to be heard.

Special Rolls Observer Subrata Gupta summed it up: As there will be 100% coverage, the Control room will act as a force multiplier,