Election Commission opens Kolkata center to monitor West Bengal polls
India
The Election Commission just opened a high-tech Control Command Center in Kolkata to keep an eye on the upcoming West Bengal polls.
Packed with 90 screens, the center will monitor 152 assembly constituencies and 50,000 polling booths around the clock.
They're also developing an AI system to spot any voting irregularities fast.
Voters can report problems toll-free
With 72 screens tracking 500 booths at once, plus extra teams watching live feeds, security is getting a major upgrade.
Voters can quickly report problems at polling stations using toll-free numbers, making it easier for everyone's voice to be heard.
Special Rolls Observer Subrata Gupta summed it up: As there will be 100% coverage, the Control room will act as a force multiplier,