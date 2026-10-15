Election Commission orders special voter list revision across 17 states
India
Big update from the Election Commission: they're rolling out a special revision of voter lists across 17 states. This comes after some hiccups with the recent Special Identification Registration process.
The goal? To make sure the rolls are up to date, so new voters get added and anyone no longer eligible is removed before the next elections.
Election Commission stresses accurate voter rolls
The ECI has told state officials to fast-track these updates, stressing that accurate voter lists are key to fair and transparent elections.
By sorting out any mix-ups now, they want to boost trust in the voting process and make sure everyone who should be able to vote gets their chance when election season arrives.