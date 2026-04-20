Election Commission prohibits liquor sales in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu
India
Heads up if you're in West Bengal or Tamil Nadu: no liquor sales will be allowed 48 hours before voting and on counting day, May 4, 2026.
The Election Commission says this is to keep things calm and fair while people cast their votes.
West Bengal ban April 21-23, 27-29
West Bengal votes in two phases: April 23 (so liquor is off-limits April 21-23 across 16 districts such as Cooch Behar and Kalimpong), and April 29 (ban runs April 27-29 in seven districts including Howrah and Hooghly).
These rules follow the Representation of the People Act to help prevent any election-day chaos.