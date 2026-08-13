Election Commission review may drop 18 million Maharashtra voters
Big changes are coming to Maharashtra's voter rolls: about 18 million people could be dropped after a major review by the Election Commission.
These names are being flagged as deceased, relocated, untraceable, or duplicates.
If you haven't been verified by August 17, your name may not make it to the draft list on August 24.
SIR checks flag Mumbai deletions
Mumbai stands out with nearly 30% of its voters facing deletion: some areas like Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar have 42.25% untraceable voters, while Colaba has 37.68%.
The process involves door-to-door checks for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Maharashtra.
Meanwhile, political leaders like Aaditya Thackeray are worried about possible bias in how deletions are happening and urge everyone to double-check their details before August 17.