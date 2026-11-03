Election Commission says no action for lawful Form 6 re-registrations
Good news if you have moved or need to update your voter registration:
the Election Commission of India (ECI) just announced that no action would be taken against voters merely because they had appeared in a previous electoral roll and submitted Form 6 during the SIR process or afterwards, as long as you are not registered in another constituency and the declaration was otherwise lawful.
This clears up confusion and means you can update your details without worrying about legal trouble.
Delhi High Court affirms ECI clarification
This decision follows a recent Delhi High Court ruling, which made it clear that the Election Commission of India had clarified that no action would be taken against voters merely because they had been included in a previous electoral roll and submitted Form 6 during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process or afterwards, provided they were not already enrolled in another Parliamentary or Assembly constituency.
Now, electoral registration officers have been told not to initiate action under Section 31 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, merely because someone has re-registered.
Basically, if you are updating your information or signing up again since August 1, 2022, the process is safer and more hassle-free than before.