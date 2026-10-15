Election Commission starts SSR across 17 states and union territories
India
The Election Commission of India is kicking off a Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls across 17 states and union territories.
If you turn 18 by January 1, 2027, or need to fix your voter details, this is your chance, especially with big elections coming up in places like Uttar Pradesh and Goa.
The main goal? Get more young and first-time voters involved.
Booth officers invite claims and objections
SSR makes updating the voter list simpler than before.
Instead of the intensive enumeration exercise to verify electors and prepare electoral rolls, booth-level officers help with verification and invite claims and objections.
This way, eligible voters get included, and the final list will be ready before the upcoming Assembly elections.