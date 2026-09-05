Election Commission trims rolls, 55.75 million fewer registered voters
India
Big update from the Election Commission of India: voter lists just got a lot shorter.
After the latest revision across 17 states and union territories, registered voters dropped by about 55.75 million, down from over 350 million during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls to nearly 300 million now.
Even with more than 5.7 million new voters added, that's a sharp overall decline of 15.7%.
Maharashtra loses 15,896,198 electors
Maharashtra lost the most voters (15,896,198 electors), while Delhi and Chandigarh saw the steepest percentage drops: 35.89% in Delhi and 31.84% in Chandigarh.
Most deletions happened because people were marked absent, had duplicate entries, or were recorded as deceased.
The ECI is rolling out updated lists soon, with final versions coming in September for several states.