Election Commission updates eCINET in Delhi to streamline voter approvals
India
The Election Commission has rolled out a big update to its ECINET portal in Delhi, letting officials approve voter eligibility without needing tons of paperwork or hearings.
Now, electoral registration officers (EROs) can simply submit a declaration to clear notices against voters, making the whole process less centralized and much faster.
Ashok Kumar warns EROs to verify
With 33.1 lakh voter notices to sort before the November 30 deadline (and fewer than 5 lakh done so far), this upgrade means EROs can now handle hundreds of cases daily instead of getting bogged down by red tape.
Still, Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer Ashok Kumar is cautioning EROs against choosing the option without proper verification, so the voter list stays accurate, even as things speed up.