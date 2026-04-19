Election officials revised West Bengal voter list 58L before polls
India
Just before the state elections, West Bengal's voter list shrank by 58 lakh names.
Officials say these were voters who had moved, passed away, were absent, or were duplicate entries.
CEO Manoj Kumar Agarwal stressed that the revision was not targeted at any community.
Tight security for West Bengal polls
With voting set for April 23 and 29, security is tight: hundreds of observers and Central Armed Police Forces will be on duty to keep polling peaceful.
There's also been some friction over officer transfers between the Election Commission and Trinamool Congress, but the issue has been disputed and handled by the Commission.
A recent incident in Malda is being handled separately as a law-and-order issue.