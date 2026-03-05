Election states are showering welfare benefits on women
With assembly elections coming up, states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, and Assam are putting major money into welfare schemes for 2026-27.
Tamil Nadu gave a one-time transfer of ₹5,000 each into the accounts of about 1.31 crore women in mid-February 2026 under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme; the normal scheme benefit is ₹1,000 per month;
West Bengal has bumped its monthly support for women to ₹1,500;
Kerala is offering ₹1,000 per month to eligible women (aged 35-60 from low-income households);
and Assam is raising its Orunodoi benefit to ₹1,250 per ration-card family.
Long-term impact on state finances could be a worry
All this extra spending means state debts are rising—some way above recommended limits.
While these schemes can make life easier for many families right now (especially women), the long-term impact on state finances could be a worry.
The Union Budget is also pitching in with funds for new infrastructure in smaller cities—like high-speed rail in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal—but the focus this year is clearly on direct benefits over big construction projects.