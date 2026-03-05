Election states are showering welfare benefits on women

Long-term impact on state finances could be a worry

All this extra spending means state debts are rising—some way above recommended limits.

While these schemes can make life easier for many families right now (especially women), the long-term impact on state finances could be a worry.

The Union Budget is also pitching in with funds for new infrastructure in smaller cities—like high-speed rail in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal—but the focus this year is clearly on direct benefits over big construction projects.