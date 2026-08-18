Electoral rolls updated as nearly 100cr Indians get voter IDs
The Election Commission of India just announced that almost 100 crore people now have their voter ID cards, pretty much essential if you want to vote.
You can even grab your card online these days.
Behind the scenes, booth-level officers, employees of the state government, and booth-level agents appointed by political parties work together to keep the electoral rolls updated for each of the 1.2 million polling stations.
Donald Trump backs US photo IDs
Former US President Donald Trump recently praised India's voter ID setup while backing a law to make photo IDs mandatory for all voters in the US.
He highlighted how India's Chief Election Commissioner questioned running elections without photo IDs and pointed out that nearly everyone in India votes in person with proper ID, something he thinks could help cut down on election fraud in the US.