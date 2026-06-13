Electric scooter charging blaze in Tughlakabad Extension Delhi kills 3
India
A tragic fire broke out in a five-story building in Tughlakabad Extension, Delhi, early Friday morning. It started in the parking area while an electric scooter was being charged.
Three family members, Pankaj Pandey, 28, his sister Soni, 20, and their grandmother Sushila lost their lives after being trapped on the fourth floor.
Five others were injured.
Neighbors report nearly 40-minute cries
The family had already lost their father in 2024, leaving Pankaj to support everyone and buy the house where this happened.
Neighbors said the family cried for help from their balcony for nearly 40 minutes before smoke took over.
Firefighters struggled to reach them because of thick smoke, high heat, and no escape routes inside the building.