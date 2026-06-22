Electricity department schedules Bengaluru power cuts June 22 and 23
Heads up, Bengaluru! The city's getting some planned power cuts on June 22 and 23, thanks to scheduled maintenance by the electricity department.
Expect outages between 10am and 5pm across East, West, Central, South Bengaluru, and the Outer Ring Road corridor.
Some areas will have longer blackouts, so it's a good idea to plan ahead.
Soladevanahalli Hesaraghatta region faces extended outage
On June 22, spots like Cessna Business Park and Exora Business Park (ORR), Hegde Nagar and BMTC Depot (East), MG Road and Brigade Road (Central), Anjanapura (South), and Malleswaram and Yeshwanthpur (West) will lose power for several hours.
Soladevanahalli-Hesaraghatta region, including Shivakote and Mavallipura, gets extended outages from 9am on June 22 until 8pm on June 23.
On the second day, Koramangala blocks, Adugodi, St. John's Hospital area, and nearby neighborhoods join the list.