Electricity department schedules Bengaluru power cuts June 22 and 23 India Jun 22, 2026

Heads up, Bengaluru! The city's getting some planned power cuts on June 22 and 23, thanks to scheduled maintenance by the electricity department.

Expect outages between 10am and 5pm across East, West, Central, South Bengaluru, and the Outer Ring Road corridor.

Some areas will have longer blackouts, so it's a good idea to plan ahead.