Electricity room fire at Khan Sir's Patna institute, students safe
India
A fire broke out in the electricity room at Khan Sir's coaching institute in Patna's Musallahpur Haat on Thursday.
Thick smoke quickly filled the building, causing panic among hundreds of students, but everyone got out safely and no one was hurt.
The cause is still being investigated.
Staff control flames, authorities probe safety
Staff managed to control the flames with fire extinguishers before the fire brigade arrived, which definitely helped prevent things from getting worse.
Now, authorities are looking into what happened and whether safety measures at educational institutes like this are strong enough, especially after recent fires across India.