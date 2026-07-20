Electronic City delivery agent arrested after entering woman's apartment naked
India
A delivery agent in Bengaluru's Electronic City was arrested on July 17 after allegedly entering a woman's apartment without permission, going into the washroom, and then emerging naked.
He claimed he needed a one-time password (OTP) and to use the washroom, but when the woman refused, things quickly escalated.
Delivery agent detained, charges filed
The woman raised an alarm, leading neighbors and security to catch the accused before handing him over to police.
He now faces charges of sexual harassment, stalking, and trespass.
Just days earlier, another delivery agent was tracked down for flashing at a woman in Marathahalli, raising fresh worries about safety during home deliveries.