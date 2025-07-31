Elephant dies after falling into open well in Tamil Nadu

Locals say elephant had been visiting their fields for years

Farmers spotted the elephant and called for help; bulldozers arrived, but after two hours, it was too late.

Locals shared that this elephant had been roaming their fields for years—they'd even asked for it to be moved back into the forest before.

This isn't just about one animal: shrinking forests are forcing elephants into human spaces more often in the Western Ghats.

Environmentalists say we need better ways for people and wildlife to share space safely—like keeping settlements out of key elephant paths—so tragedies like this don't keep happening.