Malegaon blast case: Families of victims feel justice has slipped
A Mumbai court has acquitted all seven accused in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast, which killed six people and injured over 100.
For families like Liyakat Shaikh's, who lost his 10-year-old daughter Farheen, the decision feels like justice slipping away.
Many relatives say coping with years of legal delays and disappointment has been tough, with some questioning if peace is even possible now.
Victims' families upset over Pragya Thakur's political rise
Victims' families are also upset that Pragya Singh Thakur—one of the accused—is now an MP.
Hussain, whose relative Harun Shah died in the blast, shared their frustration about her political rise.
The case remains a flashpoint in Indian politics because of its links to Hindutva groups and high-profile politicians.