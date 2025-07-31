Malegaon blast case: Families of victims feel justice has slipped India Jul 31, 2025

A Mumbai court has acquitted all seven accused in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast, which killed six people and injured over 100.

For families like Liyakat Shaikh's, who lost his 10-year-old daughter Farheen, the decision feels like justice slipping away.

Many relatives say coping with years of legal delays and disappointment has been tough, with some questioning if peace is even possible now.