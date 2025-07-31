Next Article
Delhi: Siblings die after touching iron gate; father critical
Two siblings, Vivek (26) and Anju (28), lost their lives after accidentally touching an iron bathroom gate that had become electrified by faulty wiring at their Begumpur home in Outer Delhi.
Their father, Kalicharan (65), was critically injured while trying to help them.
Neighbors rushed family to hospital
Neighbors rushed the family to hospital, but both siblings were declared dead on arrival; Kalicharan remains in critical condition.
Police and Tata Power DDL confirmed the electrocution was caused by hazardous wiring wrapped around a staircase grill.
The case is being treated as accidental, and investigations are ongoing.