Elephant Somananna breaks loose at Shivamogga Dasara, Karnataka, damaging vehicles
India
At the Dasara procession in Shivamogga, Karnataka, things took a scary turn when an elephant named Somananna suddenly broke loose while carrying a massive silver howdah.
The elephant ran through the streets, causing damage to vehicles and buildings as crowds scrambled to get out of the way.
Elephant Somananna sedated, officials manage chaos
Veterinarians sedated Somananna to calm him down, and he's now recovering at a local temple.
Police and forest officials acted fast to manage the chaos and keep everyone safe.