Elevator traps 13 at City Centre LA mall, teen faints
India
Sunday night took a scary turn at City Centre LA Mall in Bareilly when a malfunctioning elevator trapped 13 people, including a teenager, for 35 minutes.
With the elevator stuck between floors and ventilation getting worse, panic set in, leading to the teen fainting while everyone waited for help.
Officials probe maintenance negligence
Technicians took over half an hour to reach the scene, so bystanders stepped up and gave first aid to the fainted teen once everyone was out.
Now, officials are investigating whether poor maintenance or negligence caused the incident.
Residents are calling for stricter safety rules in public spaces so this doesn't happen again.