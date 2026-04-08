Eleven dead in East Champaran after methyl alcohol poisoning
11 people lost their lives in Bihar's East Champaran after drinking spurious liquor containing methyl alcohol, a substance that's extremely dangerous to humans.
This is already the third such tragedy in the state this year.
Police say the victims started falling ill last Wednesday, and arrests have quickly followed: 11 people are now in custody, with two more surrendering as investigations continue.
Police seize over 1,260L spirit
Authorities have seized over 1,260-liter of spirit disguised as hydraulic oil, hinting at a much bigger operation behind the scenes.
The Prohibition and State Narcotics Control Bureau has issued alerts to stop any more tainted liquor from spreading.
Police are also planning raids on suspected smuggling activities, while questioning continues to find out if there are links across state borders.