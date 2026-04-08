Eleven dead in East Champaran after methyl alcohol poisoning India Apr 08, 2026

11 people lost their lives in Bihar's East Champaran after drinking spurious liquor containing methyl alcohol, a substance that's extremely dangerous to humans.

This is already the third such tragedy in the state this year.

Police say the victims started falling ill last Wednesday, and arrests have quickly followed: 11 people are now in custody, with two more surrendering as investigations continue.