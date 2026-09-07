Eli Lilly's Mounjaro becomes India's best-selling medicine at ₹1,256cr
India
Eli Lilly's anti-obesity injection, Mounjaro, just became India's best-selling medicine, pulling in ₹1,256 crore over the past year, a massive 502% jump.
This signals a big move away from old-school pills to newer injectable GLP-1 drugs for managing both diabetes and obesity.
India GLP-1 market ₹153cr to ₹2,333cr
The GLP-1 drug market in India has exploded from ₹153 crore in 2022 to ₹2,333 crore this year, with Mounjaro's ingredient tirzepatide grabbing 62% of the share.
Doctors say these weekly shots are popular because they help control both blood sugar and weight, a real game-changer for many people looking for easier ways to manage their health.