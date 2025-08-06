Ellora's ancient paintings are getting damaged—again

Experts warn that we could lose these artworks forever

Ellora is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, but only a handful of its caves have original paintings left—making them extra precious.

Conservation teams are struggling to track down exactly where the water is coming from because the site is so huge.

Heritage groups and local guides are urging quick action; as INTACH's Swapnil Joshi puts it, "Unlike Ajanta, Ellora has very few caves with paintings. So they are more vulnerable."

If nothing changes soon, we could lose some truly irreplaceable art history.