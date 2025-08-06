Ellora's ancient paintings are getting damaged—again
Some of the oldest paintings in Ellora's Cave 32, near Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, are facing serious water damage—even after repairs last year.
The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) says the problem hasn't gone away, so they are reviewing the issue to find a solution and protect these unique 9th-century artworks.
Experts warn that we could lose these artworks forever
Ellora is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, but only a handful of its caves have original paintings left—making them extra precious.
Conservation teams are struggling to track down exactly where the water is coming from because the site is so huge.
Heritage groups and local guides are urging quick action; as INTACH's Swapnil Joshi puts it, "Unlike Ajanta, Ellora has very few caves with paintings. So they are more vulnerable."
If nothing changes soon, we could lose some truly irreplaceable art history.