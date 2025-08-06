Next Article
Bijapur: One Naxalite killed in encounter with security forces
A Naxalite was killed on Wednesday during an ongoing anti-Naxal operation in the forests of Bijapur, Chhattisgarh.
Security forces recovered the body and a weapon from the spot, according to Inspector General Sundarraj P.
The operation is still active, so more updates might follow.
227 Naxalites killed in Chhattisgarh this year
With this latest incident, the number of Naxalites killed in Chhattisgarh this year has reached 227—most cases coming from Bastar division.
These operations are seen as part of a broader effort by security forces to reduce insurgent activity and bring more stability to the region.