Next Article
Heavy rain in Bengaluru delays flights, causes diversions
Heavy rain at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport on Tuesday caused flight disruptions, with 54.5mm downpour.
An IndiGo flight from Delhi had to be diverted to Coimbatore and was delayed by about 90 minutes before returning.
What does IndiGo suggest?
The rain didn't just mess with flights—it also slowed down traffic on routes to the airport, making travel tougher for passengers.
IndiGo is advising everyone to double-check their flight status, allow extra travel time, and use navigation apps for smoother trips.