Elon Musk seeks Starlink in India, Rajeev Chandrasekhar urges patience
Elon Musk wants to launch Starlink in India, but BJP Keralam president Rajeev Chandrasekhar said he would need to wait a bit longer.
Musk questioned the licensing delays online, and the former Union minister of state for information technology responded that every satellite internet provider, including Jio Satcom and OneWeb, has to go through strict security checks before getting approval.
Chandrasekhar stresses security in satellite licensing
Chandrasekhar emphasized that national security is the top priority when it comes to licensing satellite internet.
He pointed out that while Starlink's tech is impressive, India needs strong safeguards because satellite networks can be misused for things like encrypted calls or even terrorism.
The telecom ministry also rejected Musk's allegation that Starlink's satellite internet services were being blocked by domestic business interests, saying all satellite communications companies were subject to the same regulatory and security requirements.
Chandrasekhar asked Musk for patience, saying, "Patience is unavoidable and in this case is a necessity."