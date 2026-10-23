Elon Musk's Starlink faces boycott call in India over security
Elon Musk's Starlink is facing heat in India, with the Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM), a group linked to the RSS, calling for a boycott.
SJM members gathered in Delhi, chanting slogans and raising concerns that Starlink's satellite internet could threaten national security and India's control over its own data.
SJM says Starlink may dodge regulations
SJM says Starlink's satellite technology doesn't rely on local infrastructure like regular telecommunications networks, so it might dodge Indian regulations.
They're especially uneasy about how this could make emergency internet shutdowns harder during crises like riots or terror attacks.
Meanwhile, Starlink still needs some key security clearances before it can fully launch in India, a reminder of the country's push for more technology self-reliance.