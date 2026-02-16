Emails warning bomb blasts in schools sent to police: Report
India
On Monday morning, at least 13 schools across Vadodara and Ahmedabad got bomb threat emails warning of explosions at 1:11pm in school buildings, busses and cars.
Some messages also mentioned Khalistan demands and referenced PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.
Threats look like hoaxes, say police
All affected schools were quickly evacuated and parents picked up their kids from safe spots.
Police say the threats looked like hoaxes and officials said FIRs will be registered.
Cyber teams are investigating the source of the emails, which appear to have been routed through international servers.
Thankfully, so far no explosives have been found.