Emirates hesitant to shift flights citing missing catering and cargo
Emirates isn't thrilled about the new Navi Mumbai International Airport just yet.
The airline says key stuff like catering and cargo storage are not ready, making smooth international flights tricky.
This comes after plans to shift some flights from Mumbai's main airport got pushed back, with Emirates saying, "Until it gets fully built into an ecosystem, I think it's going to be difficult for any of the airlines to shift there."
Emirates needs fresh India UAE agreements
Emirates also pointed out that it has maxed out its allowed flights between India and the United Arab Emirates, so more flights from Navi Mumbai would need fresh agreements between the two countries.
It is open to exploring new airports like Navi Mumbai and Noida, but only if the airport setup and rules actually work for it.
For now, it's all about waiting for better infrastructure and clear policies.