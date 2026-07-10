'Shattered': Ketan Agarwal's father writes to President Droupadi Murmu
What's the story
Vishal Agarwal, the father of Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal, has written to President Droupadi Murmu seeking a speedy investigation and justice in his son's murder case. In an emotional email, Agarwal said his family was devastated after losing both Ketan and his father within 20 days. "Our family has been shattered," he wrote. He requested that the case be fast-tracked in court and that the accused be given the harshest punishment under law.
Justice request
Ketan's death devastated my family, says father
Agarwal's email to President Murmu detailed the devastating impact of the tragedy on his family. He wrote, "Within just 20 days of losing Ketan, I also lost my own father." The father said his father couldn't bear the shock and grief of losing Ketan. Agarwal ended his email with an emotional plea to not let his son's case become just another incident in the system: "Please don't let my son's case become just another file."
Text
What Agarwal wrote
Acknowledging that his son would not return, Agarwal wrote that "the guilty should not feel that they can escape or delay the consequences of such a cruel crime. A strong punishment will...send a message that innocent lives matter and that such crimes will never be tolerated." He concluded, "With folded hands, I request you to please look into this matter personally and help ensure that justice is delivered as soon as possible."
Case background
Ketan was allegedly pushed off a cliff at Lohagad Fort
Ketan, 25, was allegedly murdered at Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18. His fiancée, Siya Goyal, and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary, have been accused of pushing him off a cliff. Both Goyal and Chaudhary were remanded to 14-day judicial custody by a Pune court till July 16 after police sought an extension of custodial remand.