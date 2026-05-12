Employee Supriya requests WFH until May 2027 citing PM Modi

Internet jokes, nites urges labour ministry

Supriya wrote, "This is the least I can do for my country," and posted her email on X with "I've done my part for the nation... your turn now."

The internet had fun with it. Some joked about permanent WFH and even suggested a Pradhan Mantri Work From Home Yojana.

NITES also urged the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment to implement work-from-home where feasible.