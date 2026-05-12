Employee Supriya requests WFH until May 2027 citing PM Modi
India
An employee named Supriya just asked her HR if she can work from home until May 2027, all because of PM Modi's recent call to save fuel.
She referenced his Sunday speech about remote work as a way to help during global oil price hikes caused by tensions in Iran and West Asia.
Her email quickly went viral.
Internet jokes, nites urges labour ministry
Supriya wrote, "This is the least I can do for my country," and posted her email on X with "I've done my part for the nation... your turn now."
The internet had fun with it. Some joked about permanent WFH and even suggested a Pradhan Mantri Work From Home Yojana.
NITES also urged the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment to implement work-from-home where feasible.