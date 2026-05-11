Employee unions ask Eighth Pay Commission to include dependent parents

Minimum pay could be ₹30,000

If the formula shifts to five family members, minimum pay would jump from ₹18,000 to ₹30,000 a month.

With a 58% Dearness Allowance added in, that number could rise further, possibly up to around ₹47,400, and with additional nutrition and consumption expense adjustments, ₹55,000 to ₹60,000 monthly.

Unions argue this change is needed because costs for education, healthcare, housing, and caring for elders keep going up—and pay should actually keep pace with real life.