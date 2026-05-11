Employee unions ask Eighth Pay Commission to include dependent parents
Employee unions want the Eighth Pay Commission to update its salary formula to reflect today's family setups.
Right now, minimum pay is calculated for just three people (employee, spouse, and kids), but unions say it's time to include dependent parents too (something pretty common in Indian households).
The All India NPS Employees Federation calls the current system outdated and not in tune with what middle-class families really face.
Minimum pay could be ₹30,000
If the formula shifts to five family members, minimum pay would jump from ₹18,000 to ₹30,000 a month.
With a 58% Dearness Allowance added in, that number could rise further, possibly up to around ₹47,400, and with additional nutrition and consumption expense adjustments, ₹55,000 to ₹60,000 monthly.
Unions argue this change is needed because costs for education, healthcare, housing, and caring for elders keep going up—and pay should actually keep pace with real life.