Empty Jaynagar-Udhna Antyodaya Express coach destroyed by fire at Madhubani
India
An empty coach of the Jaynagar-Udhna Antyodaya Express caught fire at Madhubani railway station in Bihar during shunting on Thursday.
The blaze destroyed the coach.
Investigators not ruling out anti-social elements
Railway teams are looking into what sparked the fire and are not ruling out any causes, including possible involvement of anti-social elements and other angles.
Divisional Railway Manager Jyoti Prakash Mishra shared that safety, electrical, operations, and security departments are all involved, gathering input from staff and witnesses.