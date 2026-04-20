Empty Mumbai local coach derailed near Dombivli, no 1 hurt India Apr 20, 2026

An empty Mumbai local train coach derailed near Dombivli on Monday morning, causing unexpected trouble for the city's busy suburban rail network.

The incident happened around 8:09am while the train was moving from Kalwa car shed to Kalyan.

Thankfully, no one was hurt since there were no passengers on board.