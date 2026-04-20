Empty Mumbai local coach derailed near Dombivli, no 1 hurt
India
An empty Mumbai local train coach derailed near Dombivli on Monday morning, causing unexpected trouble for the city's busy suburban rail network.
The incident happened around 8:09am while the train was moving from Kalwa car shed to Kalyan.
Thankfully, no one was hurt since there were no passengers on board.
CSMT Thane Raigad line disrupted
The derailment hit the main line connecting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus with Thane and Raigad, leading to disruption for at least three local train services during peak hours.
many daily commuters still had a tough start to their morning as this key route faced disruptions.