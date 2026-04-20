Energy drinks linked to liver harm on World Liver Day
India
Energy drinks are everywhere these days, but doctors say they're taking a real toll on young people's livers.
On World Liver Day, experts flagged that excessive niacin intake in some energy drinks has been linked to acute hepatitis, while the mix of sugar, caffeine, and additives may promote fat buildup and inflammation, increasing NAFLD risk.
Abhideep Chaudhary reports youth liver surge
Dr. Abhideep Chaudhary has seen a "significant increase" in young patients with liver problems, especially those mixing energy drinks with alcohol.
He warns this combo puts major stress on your liver and can even lead to transplants.
The good news? Experts called for cutting back on energy drinks, alcohol and sugary beverages.