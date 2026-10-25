Enforcement Directorate appeals Supreme Court over NewsClick foreign funding probe
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) isn't letting go of the NewsClick money laundering case just yet.
After the Delhi High Court quashed the Delhi police's economic offenses wing (EOW) and the subsequent ED's money laundering probe against NewsClick and its founder-editor Prabir Purkayastha in May 2026, the ED has now appealed to the Supreme Court.
At the heart of it: ongoing questions about whether NewsClick broke foreign investment rules.
NewsClick received ₹29.59cr from US firm
NewsClick received the foreign funding during the 2018-19 financial year; the related case was registered in 2020.
Investigators claimed this move dodged India's digital media investment limits and said some funds were misused, including buying a flat for Purkayastha.
The ED even raided offices and froze assets, but the Delhi High Court quashed the EOW and ED proceedings in May 2026.