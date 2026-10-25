Enforcement Directorate appeals Supreme Court over NewsClick foreign funding probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) isn't letting go of the NewsClick money laundering case just yet.

After the Delhi High Court quashed the Delhi police's economic offenses wing (EOW) and the subsequent ED's money laundering probe against NewsClick and its founder-editor Prabir Purkayastha in May 2026, the ED has now appealed to the Supreme Court.

At the heart of it: ongoing questions about whether NewsClick broke foreign investment rules.