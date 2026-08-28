Enforcement Directorate arrests 5 in ₹30,000cr cyber fraud case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) just busted a huge cyber fraud case: ₹30,000 crore big.

Three men were taken into custody on Thursday under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, and two others had already been picked up on August 23.

Earlier, on August 23, the agency had arrested Fahim Moin Hussain Sayed and Naim Mueen Sayyed. All five are now in custody as the investigation digs deeper.