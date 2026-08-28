Enforcement Directorate arrests 5 in ₹30,000cr cyber fraud case
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) just busted a huge cyber fraud case: ₹30,000 crore big.
Three men were taken into custody on Thursday under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, and two others had already been picked up on August 23.
Earlier, on August 23, the agency had arrested Fahim Moin Hussain Sayed and Naim Mueen Sayyed. All five are now in custody as the investigation digs deeper.
Goa FIR uncovers ₹2,904cr deposits
This all kicked off after Goa Police filed an FIR last year when a woman was tricked into transferring ₹2.6 crore to shady accounts.
That tip-off led to uncovering a massive network running scams across India, depositing ₹2,904 crore in cash.
The ED has now linked these operations to around 300 cyber fraud complaints and 163 FIRs filed across 20 states and Union Territories, turns out, even shell companies and single-room setups were part of the game.