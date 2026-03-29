Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax join 15 agencies checking Kerala cash

Squads seize 2.10cr cash 30cr valuables

Flying squads and static teams have been set up in every assembly area, with extra help brought in from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to keep things fair.

There's even a round-the-clock control room running during election season to coordinate all this action.

So far, officials have seized ₹2.10 crore in cash plus valuables worth over ₹30 crore.

If you're carrying more than ₹50,000, you'll need paperwork; anything above ₹10 lakh needs special clearance.

Anonymous hotlines are open so people can report suspicious activity, part of a push to keep elections transparent and clean.