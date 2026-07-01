Enforcement Directorate probes 95cr foreign funds via US debit cards
India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is looking into how ₹95 crore in illegal foreign funds made their way into India, possibly ending up in Maoist-affected areas of Chhattisgarh and Assam.
The money came through U.S.-based debit cards between November 2025 and April 2026, raising concerns about links to groups operating outside the law.
CBI may seek antiterror charges
The investigation also uncovered shell companies, suspected digital evidence destruction, and violations involving foreign bank cards.
After sharing findings with state police, first information reports (FIRs) were filed.
Now, based on these leads, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) may bring serious charges under antiterrorism laws for possible breaches of India's rules on foreign funding.