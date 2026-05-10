Enforcement Directorate probes ₹4,000cr education scams, arrests, attaches ₹1,500cr assets
India's Enforcement Directorate (ED) is digging into scams worth nearly ₹4,000 crore in the education sector: think paper leaks, fake admissions, scholarship frauds, dodgy degrees, and shady recruitment.
They've already attached assets worth ₹1,500 crore and arrested several people in different states.
Al-Falah Group, scholarship and recruitment frauds
Big names like the Al-Falah Group are under the scanner for faking accreditations and using forged documents to grab land and lure students.
Scholarship scams in states like Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh saw institutions faking student records to pocket funds meant for marginalized groups.
In West Bengal alone, teacher recruitment fraud led to 25,000 job cancelations!
The ED is also chasing the NEET-UG 2024 paper leak case and a fake degree racket, showing just how deep these problems run.