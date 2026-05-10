Enforcement Directorate probes ₹4,000cr education scams, arrests, attaches ₹1,500cr assets

Al-Falah Group, scholarship and recruitment frauds

Big names like the Al-Falah Group are under the scanner for faking accreditations and using forged documents to grab land and lure students.

Scholarship scams in states like Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh saw institutions faking student records to pocket funds meant for marginalized groups.

In West Bengal alone, teacher recruitment fraud led to 25,000 job cancelations!

The ED is also chasing the NEET-UG 2024 paper leak case and a fake degree racket, showing just how deep these problems run.